Family still waiting to see their mother in nursing home after a year of isolation

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last year on March 4th, Lisa Smith went to visit her mother in a nursing home and she was unable to get in. COVID was just hitting. “I was on my way to go there and they wouldn’t let me in the door. And I thought I wasn’t going to get to see her for two-weeks, and now it’s been a year.

Lisa and her sister Peggy George are two of 7 sisters who go each Sunday afternoon and stand outside their mother’s window rain, snow, or shine to say hi to her through her window. COVID restrictions have kept them out for longer than any of them ever imagined. “I want to hug her I want to kiss her... so it’s been a very traumatic year,” says Peggy.

Just as the restrictions are finally easing in Michigan and Ohio in nursing homes, Peggy and her sisters were looking forward to seeing their mother Betty but the nursing home can’t let them because someone on the staff tested positive for COVID. And this upset the sisters because the entire staff had been offered the vaccine.

Peggy says “It is their right to choose not to be vaccinated. I’m all about people having their rights. But I do think people sometimes don’t realize the impact they will have on other families.”

But in the middle of it they worry about their mother who they’ve seen a decline in her isolation during the COVID shutdown. “It’s that keeping them safe at what cost? I think that’s something that needs to be revisited all the time..at what cost are we keeping her safe.

