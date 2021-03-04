Fineske will remain Ottawa Hills superintendent into 2027

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Dr. Adam Fineske will remain in his post as superintendent of Ottawa Hills schools for an additional five years. The Ottawa Hills Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to extend his contract with the district through July 31, 2027. The contract extension also carried a 1.5% salary bump, bringing his annual salary to $155,772.

“Dr. Fineske has provided remarkable leadership during these most challenging times,” said Rob Gnepper, president of the Board of Education. “He has led our efforts to keep schools open, to pass two voter levies, and secure multi-year contracts collaboratively with our unions. Our future remains bright with him at the helm.”

“I am truly humbled, honored, and thankful to the Ottawa Hills Board of Education for this decision,” said Dr. Fineske, who joined the district in August 2019. “I am so proud to continue to collaboratively lead with such a strong team of administrators, teachers, support staff, community members and outstanding students to bring future success to Ottawa Hills.”

According to the school district, Dr. Fineske has named two top goals for the district in the month ahead. These include administering the COVID-19 vaccine to all staff as soon as possible, and creating a comprehensive five-year plan for the district.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.