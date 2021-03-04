Gov. DeWine to hold 5:30 PM statewide address on COVID-19 progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - In a slight change from the schedule we’ve become accustomed to over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that his regular Thursday afternoon briefing will instead be held at 5:30 PM. It is being billed as a “Statewide Address on Progress in the Fight Against COVID.” You can watch the entire event below.

This week marks a year since the COVID-19 pandemic first began affecting things here in Ohio. On March 3, 2020, Gov. DeWine announced the cancelation of the annual Arnold Fitness Expo. Soon after, he would order a limit on spectators at events, an extended closure of Ohio schools, and eventually a complete lockdown of non-essential businesses.

While the content of the governor’s address on Thursday has not been released, his previous recent addresses have discussed the state of vaccine rollout here in Ohio. This week, Ohioans 60 and over are eligible to receive any of the three available vaccines, as well as those living with a number of pre-existing conditions.

