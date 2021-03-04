Advertisement

Law enforcement eligible for vaccine under Phase 1C

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Starting today, law enforcement officers are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase-1C in Ohio. And according to Toledo Police Chief George Kral, it’s about time.

Kral has been outspoken after officers were not part of the first responders group allowed to get the vaccine before Christmas. He said 20 percent of the TPD force has tested positive since March 2020.

Some members have already been vaccinated, taking advantage of extra doses available at Mercy Health, including Kral himself.

“I’m glad that we are finally on the list,” he said. “I wish it was earlier, but we are going to do everything we can to get our personnel vaccinated.”

Law enforcement in Lucas County can get the shot Tuesday during a mass vaccination clinic.

