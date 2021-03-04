Local company uses space at Huntington Center to make MLB rain tarps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local company is getting national exposure for its work that is ending up in Major League Baseball Stadiums all across the country.

CGS Imaging in Holland creates field rain tarps and need a really big space to make them. The company is using the Huntington Center to produce the tarps since the Toledo Walleye opted out of having a season due to the pandemic.

The sales manager for CGS Imaging, Zach Stewart, said the company produces larges graphics for everything from banners, to car wraps and decals, to those rain tarps for MLB teams. He said the company is working with the Washington Nationals, the Chicago Cubs and the Toronto Blue Jays this year.

Creating the massive tarps takes about 12 days and can cost anywhere between $35,000 - $45,000.

The company is currently working on a tarp for the Nationals, which is set to be shipped out next week. Their next project is one for the Chicago Cubs.

Stewart said the CGS Imaging team grateful for the space to cover such a big project and the partnership with the Huntington Center came into their hands at the right time.

