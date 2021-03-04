March 4th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few clouds are possible early, otherwise it will turn sunny today with highs in the upper 30s. Friday and Saturday will be sunny and cool with highs near 40. Sunday will bring highs in the low 40s with more sunshine. The warm up kicks into high gear on Monday with highs in the middle 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring highs in the low 60s. Rain chances return to the forecast starting late day Wednesday.

