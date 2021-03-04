Meteorologist Ross Ellet meets with Brightside Academy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc meteorologist Ross Ellet met virtually with preschoolers at Brightside Academy on Wednesday.

The kids have been learning about wind, water and weather and they had the chance to ask the professionals questions.

In the virtual chat, the students asked Ross about the science behind the weather, like how rain develops and whether we’re doing with the snow in northwest Ohio. Ross shared what makes weather and forecasting so interesting and may have inspired future meteorologists!

