Ministerial organization comes out in support of Armour hiring

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the police union recently raised concerns about a hire by Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Toledo is coming out in support of JoJuan Armour.

Armour was hired by the mayor to lead an initiative to reduce gun violence, a position that will pay him $70,000 annually. But it’s his life experiences and past that some say will help him in the position that the Toledo Police Patrolmen’s Association takes issue with.

Armour was convicted of disorderly conduct in 2011 for telling a Toledo Police officer he would shoot him in the chest and find his family.

“We want him to know in other minorities who step up to the plate for assignments that we are behind them,” Pastor Cedric Brock said. “We felt as though we need not be silent, so we needed to do a letter which we did to the mayor in appreciation for the appointment of this young man. We feel he needs our support to be successful.”

