Mr. Freeze opens for the season

Lines were out the door to get a sweet treat from a local favorite.
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Fans of Mr. Freeze flocked to the local ice cream shop for its opening day on Wednesday. The Perrysburg location had rope lines to accommodate all the people who came out for the season’s grand opening.

It’s a seasonal staple for northwest Ohio residents, operating for more than 50 years.

Deanna Buehler made the trip with her family from Curtice.

“It’s kind of like the initiation into the spring season, is being able to come on a nice, warm, sunny day to Mr. Freeze and kick everything off,” said Buehler.

Mr. Freeze is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m and the Sylvania location is set to open on Friday.

