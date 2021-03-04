Perrysburg beginning transition to five days in-person instruction

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg has a plan to transition all of its students to in-person learning 5 days a week.

Elementary students are already in person full time. Students at the intermediate and junior high levels will go back on March 29.

High school students will add extra days back in the building gradually. They’ll go four days starting March 16, adding that fifth day on April 26.

“It just seems like the right thing to do based on our data, the changes with the health department,” superintendent Tom Hosler said. “We want to get into this mode because in the fall when students come back to the 2021 school year, adults will be vaccinated and more than likely the kids won’t be.”

Some may wonder what’s taken Perryburg so long to get to this point, and it’s all about size. With more than 5,600 students, Perrysburg is larger than 50 percent of all Ohio school districts.

Hosler says with cases going down and more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine now is the time to transition.

“We have families that want us to be back without masks, put 70 kids on the bus, and let’s roll, but at the same time we have families that are very concerned, so we are hearing from both sides to strike that right balance,” Hosler said.

