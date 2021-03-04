Advertisement

Powerful quake hits near New Zealand; tsunami warning issued

A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.
A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Officials in New Zealand issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after a shallow, powerful earthquake struck off the northeastern coast on Thursday night. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency warned of a tsunami threat along the east of the country’s North Island from the quake, which it measured at magnitude 7.3. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System predicted waves of 0.3 to 1 meter (1 to 3.3 feet).

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured magnitude 6.9. It said it was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) under the ocean about 178 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne. Residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking, it said.

A magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch in 2011, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Lampros was arrested for his alleged role in a shooting Monday, March 1 in East Toledo.
Suspect from Nevada St. shooting in custody
Toledo Police are looking for a man who walked into a downtown restaurant and threw paint while...
White paint bandit vandalizes downtown diner
East Side family mourns loss of father that died protecting his son
East Side family mourns loss of father who died protecting his son
The Amazon delivery station on Reynolds Road in Toledo is almost ready for business.
When will the Amazon delivery station open on Reynolds Road?
The old stagecoach stop and inn will soon be a virtual museum
New life for old stagecoach stop in Waterville

Latest News

Capitol security increased amid possible threat
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
Wood County offering guided tours of courthouse
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
Two charged with possession of meth in Findlay drug bust.
Two arrested in Thursday morning drug bust