Signs of spring: Mr. Freeze in Perrysburg opens for the season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Craving a Turtle Sundae or a freshly spun milkshake? Mr. Freeze in Perrysburg is back open for business.

The ice cream shop on South Boundary -- just off Dixie Highway in Perrysburg -- has been serving up classic treats for 51 years now.

Wednesday, lines wrapped around the front of the store for hours, filled with people of all ages.

Some are locals, others come from across Northwest Ohio to get their ice cream fix.

“It’s kind of like the initiation into the spring season, being able to come on a nice, warm, sunny day to Mr. Freeze and kick everything off,” says Deanna Buehler, who came from Curtice with her kids after school to get some ice cream treats on opening day.

Mr. Freeze will be open daily from 11:00am to 9:00pm. You can view their full menu and learn more about their offerings on Facebook.

They also have a location in Sylvania, which opens Friday, March 5th.

Mr. Freeze in Perrysburg opens for the season (WTVG)

