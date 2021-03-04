Spring gardening tips from Toledo Botanical Garden

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Blood, sweat and shears all go into getting some 60 acres of Toledo Botanical Garden ready for another season -- and lead horticulturist Jonathan Milbrodt has some advice that can translate to preparing your home garden as well.

“Besides the obvious -- leaf cleanup for things left from the fall, and stick/branch cleanup from all the winter storms we had -- now is a good time to be finishing your dormant winter pruning,” suggests Milbrodt. “You want to get it done now, while you can still see what you’re pruning before those buds leaf out and it gets harder to see the inner parts of the plant -- not only pruning out the deadwood, but allowing for good air circulation in your trees and shrubs.”

That especially goes for certain types of hardier flora: “Herbaceous perennials -- things we left up for our winter interests, such as ornamental grasses, Annabelle hydrangeas -- you want to cut them back now before that new growth emerges.”

Any plant debris you chop away can also prove useful for starting a compost pile to recycle in your garden bed: “Once the compost breaks down after a few years,” Milbrodt suggests, “you can add it back into your garden beds to help with the nutrients.”

The recent quick shift to mild temperatures may also have caused some upheaval in the soil. “Those newer plants, those shallow-rooted perennials might heave up out of the winter, so just check around the base for any exposed roots,” offers Milbrodt. “You’ll want to re-dig them into the soil a few inches and make sure those roots are back under the soil, protected and ready to take in moisture from the spring rains.

Milbrodt also recommends edging your garden beds early on: “When you get into late spring/early summer, you’re so busy with all the planting, watering and mulching -- edging your beds now can be a real timesaver. Sometimes you might have to do a bit of re-edging, but if you get the bulk of it done now, you can save time and you’ll just have to re-edge in certain areas where you have washout.”

You don’t have to look around for too long before you spot sure signs of spring in the air. “The snowdrops, sometimes you’ll see those blooming as early as late January into February, and we have some blooming now,” Milbrodt says, gesturing to the drooping white examples in one of several garden beds lining the grounds. “We also have the winter aconite, those small yellow flowers blooming now.”

For a peek at TBG’s 2300+ plant species, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.