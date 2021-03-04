Two arrested in Thursday morning drug bust

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are facing felony charges after authorities seized meth and a fentanyl mix from a Findlay home Tuesday morning.

35-year-old Ira B. Mason and 36-year-old Micki F. Delarosa were arrested Thursday morning after law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 300 block of Center Street in Findlay.

Hancock County’s METRICH Drug Task Force and the Findlay Police Department’s Emergency Response Team executed the search, seizing the drugs and paraphernalia. Police expect additional drug trafficking charges to be issued when the investigation wraps up.

