US-23N closed in Dundee due to accident
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Emergency crews have shut down a portion of US-23 Northbound in Dundee, Michigan following a crash on the road.
According to Dundee police on social media, the roadway is closed down at mile marker 11. Police say there are injuries but they have not detailed what those injuries are.
Michigan State Police are also on scene, as is the Summerfield Township Fire Department. Police say the area will likely be shut down for some time and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
