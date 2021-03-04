US-23N closed in Dundee due to accident

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Emergency crews have shut down a portion of US-23 Northbound in Dundee, Michigan following a crash on the road.

According to Dundee police on social media, the roadway is closed down at mile marker 11. Police say there are injuries but they have not detailed what those injuries are.

Michigan State Police are also on scene, as is the Summerfield Township Fire Department. Police say the area will likely be shut down for some time and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

*EMERGENCY TRAFFIC ALERT* Northbound US 23 at mile marker 11 is shut down for a tractor-trailer crash and fire. There... Posted by Dundee Police Department on Thursday, March 4, 2021

