Van crashes into Monroe home, ruptures gas line

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - A van crashed into a Monroe home Wednesday night, striking the main gas line and causing significant damage.

The house was unoccupied and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. Police suspect the driver may have been under the influence at the time of the crash. While the gas line was ruptured, Michigan Gas Utilities was called out to the scene and was able to contain the leak.

It happened on the 600 block of Clark Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Monroe Police Department is asking for anyone with information in the case to contact authorities.

