‘We are dying disproportionately’: Group calls on state to expand vaccine eligibility to Black Ohioans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Despite making up 13% of the state’s population, Black Ohioans account for a little more than 5.5% of Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccines administered.

The number hasn’t moved much in recent weeks.

Groups like the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation have in the past pleaded with the governor’s office to make the shots more accessible to the Black community. Now, the nonpartisan group’s president is calling on the governor to expand vaccine eligibility to include Black Ohioans.

“We want it as soon as we can get it,” said Barbara Sykes, the foundation’s president.

Race hasn’t been a factor in how the state has expanded eligibility, but Sykes says it should be. The group who is able to get shots widened this week to include around one million more residents in the state, with a majority getting helped by the minimum eligible age going down to 60. The expanded eligibility announced this week also includes people with certain illnesses and occupations.

But Sykes argues age requirements should be lowered for Black Ohioans.

She points to a report released in June that showed Black Americans were dying from COVID-19 at similar rates to white Americans who are a decade older. Plus, the average American’s life expectancy declined a year during the first half of 2020, the CDC revealed last week.

For Black Americans, the drop was 2.7 years.

Sykes isn’t alone in calling on more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for African Americans. A recent editorial in the Washington Post called on leaders to lower the age for vaccine eligibility. Sunday, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) said systemic racism is playing a role in vaccine distribution.

“When we say that it doesn’t mean that people are deliberately withholding vaccines. The greatest problem is access,” Bass said. “There is vaccine hesitancy but access I think is the number one problem.”

People in underserved communities face obstacles to getting the vaccines already beyond eligibility. Many times, they don’t have access to transportation to get them to a vaccination appointment. Two of the three shots approved by the FDA require two doses administered during separate appointments. Other issues include the inability to take time off work to get a shot, limited access to healthcare providers, and the proximity of vaccine clinics to their communities.

“If we’re going to stop the spread, we have to get the vaccines into the arms of the individuals who are most likely to come in contact with other individuals,” Sykes said. “Where do minorities tend to work? In the nursing homes, in the grocery stores, driving the bus, cleaning the rooms, in the hospitals with the patients. It benefits the community as a whole.”

The Governor has ramped up efforts in recent weeks to attempt to make the vaccine distribution process more equitable. The Ohio Department of Health’s website has a page devoted to health equity. Locally, Lucas County announced last week it plans to allocate 20% of its future vaccine doses to people of color.

Sykes said she recognizes the steps taken by the administration, but said they fall short. The problems at hand are systemic, she says.

“It’s the part of the system that’s not working,” Sykes said. “You tend to do the same thing. You set up a system so the majority of the individuals can actively participate. But we are the minority, and we are affected by various issues from transportation to healthcare to housing. The issues aren’t considered and have not been considered as we’ve gone through this process.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s press secretary, Dan Tierney, issued the following response to 13abc’s questions about including Black Ohioans in an upcoming eligibility group:

Ohio is taking multiple steps to ensure there is equitable access to vaccines and education about them. This does not, however, include singling out an entire racial or ethnic group for prioritization. The broader groups that have been announced for Phase 1A, Phase 1B, Phase 1C, and Phase 2 include Ohioans of many racial and ethnic backgrounds. Phase 2 in particular allows Ohio to continue to concentrate its early vaccination phases on our most vulnerable, as Ohioans age 60 and older make up 93% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, and 2/3 of the hospitalizations.

Among Ohio’s efforts is reaching people in vulnerable neighborhoods and underserved areas, in partnership with local health departments, vaccine opportunities are being developed in neighborhoods that score poorly on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index (SVI). The index measures 15 social factors to identify communities that may be more in need of support. In one recent week (as reported Feb. 12, 2021), approximately 30% of doses (about 50,000) were allocated in these areas, which are home to 18% of all Ohioans.

In addition, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reducing barriers to expand access to vaccines, starting by issuing equity guidance to all vaccine providers encouraging them to adjust operations to account for potential barriers to accessing vaccine, such as offering vaccination opportunities on weekends and during evening hours, and being flexible with documentation accepted to verify identify and age. In addition, the state is offering on-site vaccination clinics at affordable senior housing communities in partnership with the Ohio Department of Aging as a part of their Regional Rapid Response Program, and is hosting pop-up vaccination clinics in minority communities in partnership with federally qualified health centers and local organizations. We have also partnered with the Ohio Department of Medicaid to provide transportation options for those who want to receive the vaccine but face transportation barriers.

ODH is deploying significant education and outreach efforts. One notable example is a partnership with private partners, local community leaders, and state and national experts to launch population-specific town hall events for African Americans, Hispanics, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and rural Ohioans. These virtual events were publicly broadcast starting Feb. 22, after the fact on the Ohio Channel, and are available on-demand online. The events are being coordinated in partnership with Ohio’s Minority Health Vaccine Advisory Group, whose mission is to help advise the Ohio Department of Health on how to best deliver the vaccine to underserved populations and better ensure equity.

These are just a few of the many efforts underway to ensure equitable access to vaccines in Ohio.

