Advertisement

White paint bandit vandalizes downtown diner

Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a man who walked into a downtown restaurant and threw paint while customers were eating.

The owner of the Jefferson Express Diner, Ahmet Selami, says someone came into his restaurant around 9:30 Wednesday morning and threw white paint.

“I was cooking. I have about 20 or 30 orders over there. I just kept cooking and cooking. I thought something milk or something fell down, but then I figured out there was no milk there.”

His cooking grills, the floor and just about everything is ruined.

Al says nobody got a good look at the suspect.

“One guy saw the guy with a mask on his face.”

Selami believes it may have been a customer he’s had issues with in the past, or someone that person paid to do it.

The harassment accelerated this past weekend.

“Saturday morning he came here with $5000. He threw $5000 on the counter and he goes to my wife, ‘did you send me the message not to tell me not to come in here no more.’ I tell him, no. She didn’t send you the message. I sent you the message not to come in no more. I said can you please leave peacefully before I call the police.”

Selami said the man threatened to kill him before he left.

Police are investigating the incident. In the meantime, Selami says he’ll have to shut down the diner, possibly for days, to clean up the mess.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash on ProMedica Pkwy involving a gunshot victim.
Crash on ProMedica Pkwy. involved gunshot victim
Toledo Police are searching for Mathew Garcia, left, and Brandon Lampros in connection with a...
Police searching for two suspects in Monday’s shootings in East Toledo
East Side family mourns loss of father that died protecting his son
East Side family mourns loss of father who died protecting his son
Ohio Department of Health is no longer reporting COVID-19 death data daily; here’s why
Brandon Lampros was arrested for his alleged role in a shooting Monday, March 1 in East Toledo.
Suspect from Nevada St. shooting in custody

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day restaurant preps
St. Patrick's Day restaurant preps
family still can't see their mother in nursing home
Family still waiting to see their mother in nursing home after a year of isolation
Restaurants are open, but still face restrictions going into St. Paddy's Day 2021.
Restaurants prepare for St. Paddy’s Day
One of them is blind, and was found wandering the streets alone
Local rescue caring for an increased number of senior dogs