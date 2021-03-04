White paint bandit vandalizes downtown diner

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a man who walked into a downtown restaurant and threw paint while customers were eating.

The owner of the Jefferson Express Diner, Ahmet Selami, says someone came into his restaurant around 9:30 Wednesday morning and threw white paint.

“I was cooking. I have about 20 or 30 orders over there. I just kept cooking and cooking. I thought something milk or something fell down, but then I figured out there was no milk there.”

His cooking grills, the floor and just about everything is ruined.

Al says nobody got a good look at the suspect.

“One guy saw the guy with a mask on his face.”

Selami believes it may have been a customer he’s had issues with in the past, or someone that person paid to do it.

The harassment accelerated this past weekend.

“Saturday morning he came here with $5000. He threw $5000 on the counter and he goes to my wife, ‘did you send me the message not to tell me not to come in here no more.’ I tell him, no. She didn’t send you the message. I sent you the message not to come in no more. I said can you please leave peacefully before I call the police.”

Selami said the man threatened to kill him before he left.

Police are investigating the incident. In the meantime, Selami says he’ll have to shut down the diner, possibly for days, to clean up the mess.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.