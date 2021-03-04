Wood County offering guided tours of courthouse

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The public is invited to tour the Wood County Courthouse from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. The tours are part of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the founding of Wood County in 2020 and the 125th anniversary of the courthouse in 2021.

Tours will take place every 30 minutes and last about an hour. They will be led by former Wood County Auditor Mike Sibbersen and Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger, and explore areas that are not typically open to the public, including the basement, attic, and all floors of the courthouse.

Each tour group will be limited to 10 people to allow for social distancing, and everyone must wear a mask while inside the courthouse.

Tours must be reserved ahead of time by emailing Jen Heffernan at jheffernan@woodcountyohio.gov or calling 419-354-9210.

