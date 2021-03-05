Advertisement

Bank information stolen after cars broken into at Pearson Park

Police are asking for help identifying the suspects.
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Oregon Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the people who broke into cars at Pearson Metropark last weekend.

Police said the suspects used the victim’s personal bank information and are searching for a male and female pictured below. If you can help police identify these people, contact the Oregon police department at 419-698-7061.

Attempt to identify: This past weekend, some vehicles were broken into at Pearson Metropark. The male pictured is...

Posted by Oregon Ohio Police Division on Thursday, March 4, 2021

