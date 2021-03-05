Advertisement

BGSU investigating alleged frat hazing incident

Bowling Green State University campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Bowling Green State University campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.(WTVG)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An alleged hazing incident involving alcohol consumption at a Bowling Green State University fraternity event Thursday is being investigated by local law enforcement.

University officials released a statement Friday saying they were aware of the incident at an off-campus event for the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

The fraternity has been placed on an interim suspension while the “serious situation” is being investigated.

“Bowling Green State University is aware of alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus event on March 4. We have placed this fraternity on interim suspension as we work with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this serious situation. We want to express our care and support of our students and community affected.”

Alex Solis, Deputy Chief of Staff and University Spokesperson, Bowling Green State University

