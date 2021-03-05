Boil advisory issued for entire city of Petersburg
While working to replace the water lines, a contractor struck the mainline.
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PETERBURG, Michigan (WTVG) - The City of Petersburg, Michigan is issuing a city-wide boil advisory after a water main break on Friday.
A representative with the city said Petersburg is working to replace water lines and a contractor struck the mainline. They anticipate the boil advisory will be in effect for 48 hours.
