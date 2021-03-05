Advertisement

Boil advisory issued for entire city of Petersburg

While working to replace the water lines, a contractor struck the mainline.
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue...
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue between E. 9th Street and E. 8th Street.
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PETERBURG, Michigan (WTVG) - The City of Petersburg, Michigan is issuing a city-wide boil advisory after a water main break on Friday.

A representative with the city said Petersburg is working to replace water lines and a contractor struck the mainline. They anticipate the boil advisory will be in effect for 48 hours.

