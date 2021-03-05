Catholics told to avoid Johnson & Johnson vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As more COVID-19 vaccine supply is becoming available, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has made an announcement for Catholics to avoid one of the three.

The Conference released a statement Tuesday calling the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “morally compromised,” for its use of fetal tissue derived from abortions.

Promedica Dr. Brian Kaminski MD says other vaccines like shingles and polio have used this method in the past.

“It is important to break down those phases because depending on your personal viewpoints you may be more likely to choose one vaccine over another depending on which stage of development its used,” says Kaminski.

As the nation continues the fight to end the pandemic, the use of the vaccine has become a pro-life issue for the Catholic community.

Bishops are now urging Catholics to seek out either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead if given the choice.

Dr. Kaminski tells us vaccines go through three stages when being brought to market; development, confirmation, and production.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not use the cell lines past the confirmation phase.

“What is the Johnson and Johnson vaccine different is that it is used for all three phases of vaccine development,” explains Dr. Kaminski. “Those cell lines which are descendants from fetal tissue, are used in the production phase, so the actual manufacture of the vaccine.”

The Toledo Diocese also released a statement agreeing with the bishops’ recommendation, adding: “if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s.”

The U.S. conference affirmed that being vaccinated, while not mandated, can be an act of charity that serves the common good.

