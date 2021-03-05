Advertisement

Catholics told to avoid Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops called the vaccine “morally compromised” for its use of fetal stem cell lines in production
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As more COVID-19 vaccine supply is becoming available, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has made an announcement for Catholics to avoid one of the three.

The Conference released a statement Tuesday calling the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “morally compromised,” for its use of fetal tissue derived from abortions.

Promedica Dr. Brian Kaminski MD says other vaccines like shingles and polio have used this method in the past.

“It is important to break down those phases because depending on your personal viewpoints you may be more likely to choose one vaccine over another depending on which stage of development its used,” says Kaminski.

As the nation continues the fight to end the pandemic, the use of the vaccine has become a pro-life issue for the Catholic community.

Bishops are now urging Catholics to seek out either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead if given the choice.

Dr. Kaminski tells us vaccines go through three stages when being brought to market; development, confirmation, and production.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not use the cell lines past the confirmation phase.

“What is the Johnson and Johnson vaccine different is that it is used for all three phases of vaccine development,” explains Dr. Kaminski. “Those cell lines which are descendants from fetal tissue, are used in the production phase, so the actual manufacture of the vaccine.”

The Toledo Diocese also released a statement agreeing with the bishops’ recommendation, adding: “if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s.”

The U.S. conference affirmed that being vaccinated, while not mandated, can be an act of charity that serves the common good.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a statewide address on March 4, Gov. DeWine announced that all health orders will be...
Ohio health orders can be lifted under these circumstances
Toledo Police are looking for a man who walked into a downtown restaurant and threw paint while...
White paint bandit vandalizes downtown diner
An aerial view as police and fire crews work to clear a tractor-trailer accident on US-23 in...
US-23N closed in Dundee due to accident
The Amazon delivery station on Reynolds Road in Toledo is almost ready for business.
When will the Amazon delivery station open on Reynolds Road?
Toledo Police are looking for two suspects that stole an elderly woman's purse.
Elderly woman’s purse stolen in grocery store parking lot

Latest News

Carsten Mayes
Carsten Mayes
Carsten Mayes - 13abc Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Athlete of the Week.
St. Francis’ Mayes a force in the lane and on the lanes
Ohio lays out steps to eliminate health orders
Ohio lays out steps to eliminate health orders
A historic downtown Findlay building is now the destination for local teens to express their...
Findlay welcomes new creative hub for teens