ER visits rise for kids dealing with mental health issues during pandemic

ER visits have increased 31 percent between ages 12-17
Idaho’s suicide rate dropped steeply before the pandemic, but the trend may have reversed in 2020.(Associated Press)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kids are feeling the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic more than ever, with mental health issues driving many to seek help in emergency rooms and doctor’s offices.

“We are absolutely seeing more mental health issues, a lot of anxiety, a lot more depression, and an increase in awareness of attention-deficit issues,” said pediatrician Dr. John McBride.

With kids learning remotely in the pandemic, Dr. McBride says many kids are feeling isolated.

“We are not designed to be alone, no one is supposed to be alone in the basement,” McBride said. “That’s almost at the level we are at now, which is keeping people alive and it’s good we are keeping people alive, but it’s really rough and it’s taking an emotional toll on everybody.”

According to the CDC, suicide is reaching a record high, becoming the second leading cause of death for those ages 10-24.

Dr. McBride says the good news is that school districts are going back to in-person learning.

“I think the most important thing is to support your child, to accept their feelings, not to try and wish them away or suggest to them that they are not valid,” McBride said.

Dr. McBride suggests talking to your pediatrician or family doctor if your child is suffering from mental illness.

