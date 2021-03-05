Advertisement

Cystic fibrosis advocates plea for vaccine

Because life expectancy is 40, many still don’t qualify
Rachel Burns, 23, has cystic fibrosis.
Rachel Burns, 23, has cystic fibrosis.(Tony Geftos)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you have a certain chronic, life-threatening illness with an increased risk of complications from COVID-19, you’re supposed to be able to get the vaccine. That’s not always the case.

The life expectancy of someone with cystic fibrosis is about 40. Meaning, it mainly affects young people because they don’t typically survive into old age. Advocates say those young people have had a tough time registering to get the vaccine.

“We have a respiratory disease that is life shortening,” says Rachel Burns, 23, who has cystic fibrosis.

Twice each day, Rachel wears a vibrating vest for two hours. That’s a total of four hours a day, when she’s feeling healthy. The $30k device helps shake loose the build up inside her lungs.

This $30k backpack and vest helps shake loose the build-up inside Rachel's lungs.
This $30k backpack and vest helps shake loose the build-up inside Rachel's lungs.(Tony Geftos)

“It’s kind of hard knowing that, you know, your life expectancy is supposed to be about 40 years old and that is far off what they’re starting to vaccinate if they go by age,” says Rachel.

Rachel adds she feels fortunate because she’s already gotten both doses of the vaccine. She works in the medical field as a pharmacy technician. Many others with CF, Rachel says, are still waiting.

For those concerned about a severe reaction to the vaccine itself, Rachel says it’s worth the risk.

“Those with CF and any, you know, other underlying conditions that aren’t being put as a priority, I think you really need to advocate for yourself and get as much information as you can out there,” Rachel explains. “Talk to health officials and know your body. Know your history. Don’t be afraid, just prepare to take an extra day of rest and let the vaccine run its course.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a statewide address on March 4, Gov. DeWine announced that all health orders will be...
DeWine lays out circumstances where Ohio health orders can be lifted
Toledo Police are looking for a man who walked into a downtown restaurant and threw paint while...
White paint bandit vandalizes downtown diner
Toledo Police are looking for two suspects that stole an elderly woman's purse.
Two people arrested for snatching elderly woman’s purse
An aerial view as police and fire crews work to clear a tractor-trailer accident on US-23 in...
One in serious condition following Dundee semi crash
The Amazon delivery station on Reynolds Road in Toledo is almost ready for business.
When will the Amazon delivery station open on Reynolds Road?

Latest News

Bowling Green State University campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BGSU investigating alleged frat hazing incident
Residents are asked to stay inside and lock their doors.
Maumee Police searching for white male around Picadilly and Chesterfield, caution public
Vaccine clinic at Lucas County Rec Center
Permanent mass COVID-19 vaccination site coming to Maumee
(File)
Two dead after Friday crash in Wood County