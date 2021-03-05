Cystic fibrosis advocates plea for vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you have a certain chronic, life-threatening illness with an increased risk of complications from COVID-19, you’re supposed to be able to get the vaccine. That’s not always the case.

The life expectancy of someone with cystic fibrosis is about 40. Meaning, it mainly affects young people because they don’t typically survive into old age. Advocates say those young people have had a tough time registering to get the vaccine.

“We have a respiratory disease that is life shortening,” says Rachel Burns, 23, who has cystic fibrosis.

Twice each day, Rachel wears a vibrating vest for two hours. That’s a total of four hours a day, when she’s feeling healthy. The $30k device helps shake loose the build up inside her lungs.

This $30k backpack and vest helps shake loose the build-up inside Rachel's lungs. (Tony Geftos)

“It’s kind of hard knowing that, you know, your life expectancy is supposed to be about 40 years old and that is far off what they’re starting to vaccinate if they go by age,” says Rachel.

Rachel adds she feels fortunate because she’s already gotten both doses of the vaccine. She works in the medical field as a pharmacy technician. Many others with CF, Rachel says, are still waiting.

“They are having the toughest time trying to find a vaccine or a clinic or anything that will let them get the vaccine even though they fall under the current requirements because all these states are doing it by age.”

For those concerned about a severe reaction to the vaccine itself, Rachel says it’s worth the risk.

“Those with CF and any, you know, other underlying conditions that aren’t being put as a priority, I think you really need to advocate for yourself and get as much information as you can out there,” Rachel explains. “Talk to health officials and know your body. Know your history. Don’t be afraid, just prepare to take an extra day of rest and let the vaccine run its course.”

