Elderly woman’s purse stolen in grocery store parking lot

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a robbery where an elderly woman was dragged to the ground as two suspects stole her purse.

It happened Wednesday in broad daylight at the Food Town on Central Avenue.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify the suspects.

Witnesses say the suspects ran behind the grocery store.

There’s been a rash of attacks on Asian Americans in the U.S., especially senior citizens, but Toledo Police say the incident appears to be more of a crime of opportunity rather than a racially motivated crime.

