Get in on the action for the Solheim Cup

Volunteers needed for tournament in Toledo this summer.
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is gearing up to host the 2021 Solheim Cup and the Inverness Club is looking for volunteers.

Volunteer opportunities include handling golf carts, access control, on-course services, transportation, and other committees. Volunteers are required to help out for three shifts but there are some incentives. They will be offered an option to buy a volunteer package which includes access to a practice round and the tournament on top of Solheim Cup athletic gear.

The tournament starts on August 31st and runs through September 6th.

If you’d like to get in on the action click here.

