Lucas Co. COVID Cases going down, but still high

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is continuing to expand its vaccination efforts with the addition of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The county received 300 doses of the J & J vaccine this week and filled up 300 appointments within 25 minutes of opening registration.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski DPH says the county is averaging around 60 cases of COVID a day now compared to upwards of 500 three months ago.

But there has been a slight uptick in the measurement of COVID Virus particles in the wastewater in Lucas County over the last few weeks and that has been an indication of the presence of COVID infection in the community.

The next group of people to be vaccinated includes people over the age of 60 and law enforcement, pregnant women, childcare workers, funeral service workers, and corrections officers.

There will be added providers over the next several weeks as vaccine supplies increase and the groups to be vaccinated start to pick up.

