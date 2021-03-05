Man with developmental disabilities inspires city revamp, connects with mayor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Richard Vassar has plenty of ideas, and he’s not keeping them to himself.

“A dance place, a concert hall,” said Vassar, a resident of Sunshine Communities.

Vassar has a lot of ideas to revamp Toledo, and he’s taken those ideas directly to the top.

“He’s lived in Toledo and he’s very passionate about Toledo and different things, and his city being very clean and very nice and people coming from other cities and enjoying the community, going shopping and going to the movies,” says Will Woodberry, program director of Sunshine Communities.

So when Vassar saw businesses in the Westgate area closing, he starting writing letters directly to Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. And little did he know, his letters captivated an audience.

“Thank you for writing to the office of Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, we appreciate your patience as we process your correspondence,” Woodberry reads.

“He got a letter back and he has actually been attending some of their Zoom city meetings, which for Richard is extremely exciting because he’s all about Toledo and the things that are going on in Toledo,” said Gayle Finch, Direct Support Manager of Sunshine Communities.

Richard is a Toledo resident of more than 15 years and lives with developmental disabilities, but he doesn’t let that stop him from things he loves, like taking trips to Aruba and helping his city.

Sunshine Communities is proud to celebrate Richard just in time for Development Disabilities Awareness Month. They say he’s just one example of a person with developmental disabilities breaking barriers and amplifying voices -- a true example to us all.

“If you have ideas, you have suggestions, reach out to the leaders of the city, don’t be hesitant, don’t be shy. Speak your mind, and just stay persistent with it. And I’m hopeful that at some point, you would get a response like Richard did,” says Woodberry.

