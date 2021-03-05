March 5th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and cool today with highs in the low 40s. Highs will stay in the low 40s for the weekend with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will jump into the upper 50s on Monday. The warm weather will stick around Tuesday through next Thursday with highs in the low 60s. There is a chance of showers late Wednesday. Showers and a few storms may develop on Thursday.

