Advertisement

Permanent mass COVID-19 vaccination site coming to Maumee

The permanent sites will open the last week in March.
Vaccine clinic at Lucas County Rec Center
Vaccine clinic at Lucas County Rec Center(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Recreation Center will become a permanent mass vaccination site, Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday.

The Maumee site is just one of twelve permanent sites set to open up throughout the state. DeWine said those permanent locations will open in the last week of March and stay open for as long as they’re needed.

Northwest Ohio will also be served by a permanent site at the Knights of Columbus in Lima.

“Now that we have more than 1,250 local vaccine providers and a significant increase in vaccine supply expected at the end of March, this is the right time to finalize and prepare to launch these large-scale regional clinics,” said DeWine.

He also announced four mobile vaccination clinics are in the works. The upcoming Ada mobile clinic will cover northwest Ohio.

The additional clinics are part of the state’s effort to vaccinate the most vulnerable populations and reach every Ohioan who wants a shot. To accommodate the additional clinics, there will be multiple ways to schedule an appointment including a statewide central scheduling system that is not yet available. While appointments are not yet available for the permanent mass vaccination sites, they will offer both weekday and weekend appointments.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a statewide address on March 4, Gov. DeWine announced that all health orders will be...
DeWine lays out circumstances where Ohio health orders can be lifted
Toledo Police are looking for a man who walked into a downtown restaurant and threw paint while...
White paint bandit vandalizes downtown diner
An aerial view as police and fire crews work to clear a tractor-trailer accident on US-23 in...
One in serious condition following Dundee semi crash
Toledo Police are looking for two suspects that stole an elderly woman's purse.
Elderly woman’s purse stolen in grocery store parking lot
The Amazon delivery station on Reynolds Road in Toledo is almost ready for business.
When will the Amazon delivery station open on Reynolds Road?

Latest News

(File)
Two dead after Friday crash in Wood County
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue...
Boil advisory issued for entire city of Petersburg
police lights graphic
Bank information stolen after cars broken into at Pearson Park
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment