Permanent mass COVID-19 vaccination site coming to Maumee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Recreation Center will become a permanent mass vaccination site, Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday.

The Maumee site is just one of twelve permanent sites set to open up throughout the state. DeWine said those permanent locations will open in the last week of March and stay open for as long as they’re needed.

Northwest Ohio will also be served by a permanent site at the Knights of Columbus in Lima.

“Now that we have more than 1,250 local vaccine providers and a significant increase in vaccine supply expected at the end of March, this is the right time to finalize and prepare to launch these large-scale regional clinics,” said DeWine.

He also announced four mobile vaccination clinics are in the works. The upcoming Ada mobile clinic will cover northwest Ohio.

The additional clinics are part of the state’s effort to vaccinate the most vulnerable populations and reach every Ohioan who wants a shot. To accommodate the additional clinics, there will be multiple ways to schedule an appointment including a statewide central scheduling system that is not yet available. While appointments are not yet available for the permanent mass vaccination sites, they will offer both weekday and weekend appointments.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.