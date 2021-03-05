Advertisement

Maumee Police searching for white male around Picadilly and Chesterfield, caution public

Residents are asked to stay inside and lock their doors.
Residents are asked to stay inside and lock their doors.(WTVG)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police are currently searching for a white male on foot in the area of Piccadilly and Chesterfiled.

Residents are asked to stay inside and lock their doors.

Call Maumee dispatch 419-897-7007 if you have any information.

They are looking for a white male with tattoos wearing a gray shirt with American Flag on it.

Police advice the public to not approach the man as he may be armed.

