Maumee Police searching for white male around Picadilly and Chesterfield, caution public
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police are currently searching for a white male on foot in the area of Piccadilly and Chesterfiled.
Residents are asked to stay inside and lock their doors.
Call Maumee dispatch 419-897-7007 if you have any information.
They are looking for a white male with tattoos wearing a gray shirt with American Flag on it.
Police advice the public to not approach the man as he may be armed.
