Maumee Police searching for white male around Picadilly and Chesterfield, caution public

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police are currently searching for a white male on foot in the area of Piccadilly and Chesterfiled.

Residents are asked to stay inside and lock their doors.

Call Maumee dispatch 419-897-7007 if you have any information.

They are looking for a white male with tattoos wearing a gray shirt with American Flag on it.

Police advice the public to not approach the man as he may be armed.

