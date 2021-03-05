Advertisement

Pandemic could change church forever

COZ Mt. Zion Church will celebrate Easter virtually despite vaccine rollout
By Kristian Brown
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Social distancing signs line the floor of the sanctuary at City of Zion Mount Zion Church. Pastor Talmadge Thomas says the church has been holding services online since the pandemic began.

With the vaccines rolling out, and precautions in place, church leaders thought they would be back to in-person worship by Easter Sunday. Pastor Thomas says that won’t be the case because the vaccine percentage among membership isn’t high enough.

“Virtual is not going away,” he explains. “We are trying to enhance it, perfect it, because there are some people who are not coming back to in-person worship no matter what anytime soon.”

Pastor Thomas is encouraging his congregation to get any vaccine made available, including the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Earlier this week, the Catholic Church urged its members to avoid that version of the vaccine, if possible, due to the use of aborted fetal tissue in its creation.

“We are not promoting abortion or the harming of children or a fetus, in any way shape, or form,” explains Pastor Thomas. “However, we know that a lot of things go into medicine and science has advanced in many ways. I believe the best thing for us to do is protect ourselves. Our hope and faith and trust is in Jesus. It doesn’t have to be either-or, I believe they can work together.”

There’s no doubt the pandemic has changed the way churches operate, but that may not be a bad thing.

“Our question is not when will we get back,” says Pastor Thomas. “Our question is how are we going to stay out? Because the mission and the ministry has got to go on and the need we’ve seen, the ministry is out there.”

