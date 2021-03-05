St. Francis’ Mayes a force in the lane and on the lanes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When St. Francis Senior Carsten Mayes isn’t sinking shots from the floor, he is knocking down pins at the lanes. The dual sport athlete manages to balance two drastically different sports in the same season.

“I try to keep both sports separate. Basketball is a more physical than bowling, bowling is more mental so I try to focus on that. With basketball I like being around the crowd and my team, it’s a different energy and vibe. Bowling is more focused, but I find a way to make it fun for myself. And sometimes when I’m stressed with either sport I go to the other one to relax my mind a lot more,” said Mayes.

While the 6′8″ senior uses his height to his advantage on the hardwood, but his lengthy build serves as a disadvantage in bowling.

“You know it’s great in basketball but with bowling its a game of leverage and comes from your lower body, " said head coach Bob Johnson. “When you have to get low and release the ball its tough when you’re that big. He goes through that with ease and just shows what his athletic skill really is..”

Mayes led the Knights basketball team to the district semifinal while rolling his way to the top spot on the varsity bowling team.

