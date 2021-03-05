Thousands of pounds of food donated to help feed the need in our community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are thousands of people in our community who don’t have enough to eat on a daily basis. Some of you made donations to help change that at a special event.

Thursday there was a donation drive for the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank at Dave White Chevrolet. 13abc is proud to have been part of it.

Car after car dropped off food over the course of a few hours. The donations added up to more than 3,200 meals.

James Caldwell is the CEO.

“We need support now more than ever. Toledo is a very generous community and unfortunately we need them to continue to do so. We saw a 25% increase in our distribution levels last year. It takes a village to feed our families, and thanks to the ongoing support of this community we are making a difference in a lot of lives.”

Barbara Hofstetter is the Director of Human Resources and Operations at the food bank.

“People who have donated before may find themselves in a position of needing help now. That is what we’re here for. That is what I love about living here, we do step up and take care of each other.”

There’s another easy way to help. You can buy a bag of pre-packaged groceries at Sautter’s Market in Sylvania. $20 a bag, and it goes directly to the food bank. The event runs through March 14th.

All the details about ways to help can be found at www.toledofoodbank.org.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.