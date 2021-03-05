Two arrested after leading Findlay Police on high-speed chase

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken into custody early Friday morning in Findlay after they led police on a high-speed chase through the city.

Johnathin M. Hinojosa and Azlynn Brown were both booked into the Hancock County Jail on drug charges. Hinojosa also faces a charge of failure to comply and was cited for driving while under suspension and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Azlynn Brown was arrested Friday, March 5 in Findlay. (WTVG)

Around 12:30 a.m., officers saw a car driving the wrong way in the 400 block of Liberty. They attempted to pull over the car, but the driver fled the scene and led police on a 2 1/2 mile chase that reached speeds of 70 mph before crashing into a tree at East and E. Front streets.

Hinojosa, who was the driver, fled into a wooded area. An officer K9 unit was deployed and found Hinojosa hiding behind a tree next to the Blanchard River. He sustained a K9 bite.

