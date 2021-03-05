Advertisement

Two dead after Friday crash in Wood County

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are dead after a crash between a car and a semi-truck Friday morning in Wood County.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at US 6 and State Route 199 around 7:10 a.m. According to their investigation, a semi was traveling eastbound on US 6 and collided with the driver’s side of a car when the car failed to yield at a stop sign.

The two occupants of the car -- driver Emmanuel De La Cruz, 19, of Grand Prarie, Tex., and passenger Rigoberto Herrea, 18, of Fostoria -- were both killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old man from Rudolph, was uninjured in the crash.

