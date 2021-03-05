Advertisement

Two taken to the hospital after Oregon fire

Flames break out in a multiple-family facility, but crews kept it from spreading.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at an Oregon condo Thursday night.

It happened on the 3000 block of Bayberry Place near Coy Road and Starr Avenue just after 9 p.m. Thursday. The Oregon Police Department contained the fire shortly after arriving at the scene.

Crews told 13abc the fire started in a bedroom and the rest of the home was not damaged. Two of the residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation out of an abundance of caution.

