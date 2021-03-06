Bedford Twp. man killed in overnight crash

BEDFORD TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - One man is dead after the vehicle he was driving veered off the road and crashed into a utility pole and a tree. It happened at about 3:46 AM Saturday, March 6, 2021.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a silver 2020 Nissan 370Z was traveling south on Douglas Rd. north of Summerfield Rd. in Bedford Twp., when it went off the roadway to the south while making a turn.

The car struck a utility pole and tree before it came to rest. Deputies say the driver, Nathan Mahrt, 35, of Lambertville was the lone occupant. Mahrt did not survive.

A preliminary investigation shows excessive speed was a factor in the single-vehicle crash. Mahrt was also not wearing a safety belt at the time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7756.

