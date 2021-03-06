BGSU Pi Kappa Alpha member in critical condition following an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A BGSU student and pledge for the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity is in critical condition following an alleged hazing incident. It happened at an off-campus event that took place on March 4th.

Officials with the National Chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha released a statement this afternoon saying the student had died. Below you will find a full copy of the official statement. A family attorney tells ABC News that statement is not true and the student has not died at this time.

“A student and unreported new member of the Delta Beta Chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity at Bowling Green State University (BGSU) in Bowling Green, Ohio, has died following an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event. We extend our deepest and sincere sympathy to the student’s family and friends and all of those affected by this tragic loss. The International Fraternity is horrified and outraged by this incident. The Fraternity has a zero tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind. Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community at any of our 200+ chapters in the United States and abroad. We have immediately placed this chapter on administrative suspension and advised its leaders to cooperate fully with University administration and local law enforcement. As more details are confirmed, we will also pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity. The International Fraternity will cooperate fully with authorities as this incident is investigated and will consider every possible course of action to hold the chapter and individual members accountable to the fullest extent in accordance with the International Fraternity Constitution and Codes. Any member of Pi Kappa Alpha should immediately and confidentially report any hazing or potential hazing or other harmful activity to their chapter consultant, director of service, or the International Fraternity.”

13abc spoke with close friends of the victim today who reported the student was still on life support as of Friday night because there were plans to donate his organs. Friends have identified the victim. Officials with Bowling Green State University have not officially released or confirmed the student involved in this incident

The National chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha then reissued a statement this afternoon, taking out any statements about the student’s death

“A student and unreported new member of the Delta Beta Chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity at Bowling Green State University (BGSU) in Bowling Green, Ohio, was involved in an alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event. The International Fraternity is horrified and outraged by this incident. The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind. Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community at any of our 200+ chapters in the United States and abroad. We have immediately placed this chapter on administrative suspension and advised its leaders to cooperate fully with University administration and local law enforcement. As more details are confirmed, we will also pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity. The International Fraternity will cooperate fully with authorities as this incident is investigated and will consider every possible course of action to hold the chapter and individual members accountable to the fullest extent in accordance with the International Fraternity Constitution and Codes. Any member of Pi Kappa Alpha should immediately and confidentially report any hazing or potential hazing or other harmful activity to their chapter consultant, director of service, or the International Fraternity here.”

BGSU officials released this statement Friday in response to the alleged incident stating:

“Bowling Green State University is aware of alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus event on March 4. We have placed this fraternity on interim suspension as we work with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this serious situation. We want to express our care and support of our students and community affected.”

13abc reached out to staff with the City of Bowling Green Police Department who say they are aware of the alleged hazing activity and their investigation with the matter remains ongoing.

