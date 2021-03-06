Cyclist killed in Springfield Twp. crash

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a cyclist was hit by a car in Springfield Twp. Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened about noon in the 7300 block of W. Bancroft St. near King Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died as a result of the crash.

The name of the person not been released as family has not yet been notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

