Lucas County teachers get second COVID vaccine dose this weekend

While the county is still in the yellow advisory stage, hospitalizations have decreased with Elkhart General Hospital reporting only one COVID patient this past week.(WNDU)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over 8,000 Lucas County teachers and school staff get the second dose of their COVID vaccines at the University of Toledo ROTC Center this weekend.

Teachers are getting the Pfizer vaccine which will give them full immunity in two weeks. Most schools are planning to get students K-12 back to the classroom full-time by the first week of April after Spring Break.

Other counties in Northwest Ohio will be getting the second dose of the vaccine for their teachers over the next few weeks with similar schedules to get kids back into the classroom.

