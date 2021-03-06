Metroparks Meetup: A “behind-the-signs” look

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’re an often-underrated aspect of the Metroparks: Informational signs lining the trails with bits of history, nature, or simply giving a sense of direction... and the planning stages can be more involved than you might think.

“We brainstorm the cultural, historical and natural features of the park, then we find the story that folks will really want to hear,” says Shannon Hughes, strategic manager of park programming/interpretation. “We have themes, subthemes and learning objectives that we follow for a very planned, purposeful way to tell the story. We then tell that story through colorful graphics and really great pictures.”

Artfully blending text and visuals presents a challenge for keeping that unique feel for each location: “Each park actually has a slightly different look to it,” says Hughes, “so you know you’re at a different park, but still within the Metroparks system -- it’s very purposeful.”

It’s often enough of a battle to pare down the font of information, and keep the average parkgoer from being overwhelmed by walls of text. “We generally do a standard of 75 to 150 words per sign,” Hughes recalls, “and we really take months to make sure we capture the main ideas. We want to make sure that we’re capturing all those really cool nuances in each park -- it could be the design of a shelter, or the signage, but we also do interpretation in our programs that support each park.”

Hughes says one of the best things about interpretation is versatility, such as the roundhouse-shaped building at Middlegrounds Metropark being a nod to its former tenants. “The Rotary roundhouse shelter actually harkens back to the industrial history we have at Middlegrounds, with the trains and shipping industry that was in this area -- so we’ve got a full display up on the walls here.”

The signage can also make people a little less afraid of some of the parks’ more intimidating residents, such as basking water snakes. “Most people are actually scared of snakes,” says Hughes, “so we call out some the critters that people aren’t necessarily fond of, and educate you by letting you know that you’re going to be safe here. I’ve seen so many people here specifically stop and read that sign, and it makes me happy for them learning about the natural resources on this site.”

Hughes says that one little spark of inspiration makes it all worth it. “We provoke, reveal and relate... to see folks from all generations get that ‘Aha!’ moment, that’s when we really know we’re hitting our stride on our interpretation.”

