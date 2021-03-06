Napoleon and SJJ advance, Toledo Christian falls in playoff basketball

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Napoleon girl’s basketball team continues their dominance of the hardwood, winning their playoff game against Norton by a 47-35 mark.

The St. John’s Jesuit boy’s team advanced as well, defeating Findlay 41-26.

But the highly touted Toledo Christian boy’s basketball team ended up falling to Antwerp in a low scoring affair, losing 23-20.

