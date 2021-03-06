Napoleon and SJJ advance, Toledo Christian falls in playoff basketball
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Napoleon girl’s basketball team continues their dominance of the hardwood, winning their playoff game against Norton by a 47-35 mark.
The St. John’s Jesuit boy’s team advanced as well, defeating Findlay 41-26.
But the highly touted Toledo Christian boy’s basketball team ended up falling to Antwerp in a low scoring affair, losing 23-20.
