New categories mean new, big crowds for COVID vaccine

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Some 900,000 more Ohioans become eligible for the shots effective Thursday and many didn’t wait long to take advantage of the chance.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department staff member Crystal English has been distributing plenty of COVID vaccine. She’s now ready to get it. She’s getting a dose for two!

“I didn’t know the reactions to the baby but now that I know I’m gonna get it,” said English.

Pregnant woman are now in the next category for the vaccine. Law enforcement, funeral and child care workers, and those will other medical conditions like diabetes all now qualify. Age wise, it’s now 60 and up.

“We’ve had actual people in tears after their shot. Not because it hurt but because they were so glad they could finally get in and get a vaccination,” said Dave Welch, of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

The reasons to get it, vary with each person.

“Grandchildren are number one priority right now. Everything is a distant second,” said Frank Mortali who received the vaccine.

“Probably seeing friends and family but I’m still going to socially distance and wear my mask for quite a while until everyone is in the same spot as me,” said Lisa Crist, who received the vaccine.

And everyone has a different way they’ll proceed next. Ohio is opening more and more categories for vaccine eligibility categories. Some here didn’t imagine they’d be here yet.

“I was happy and surprised it came as quickly as it,” said William Topel, who received the vaccine.

“It doesn’t matter what vaccine it is, they’re all effective,” said Eric Zgodzinski, of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

On this Friday, one mom and baby are on their way to a safer summer and hopefully safer birth.

“It would be good for both of us. If I was to get COVID and not have the shot it would be more severe. Even if I get the shot and get COVID it won’t be that bad,” said English.

This new eligible group is a big one. County officials said as soon as they opened the appointments, they went fast.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.