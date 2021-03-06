One person taken to hospital following shooting in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Toledo early Saturday morning.

Toledo Police responded about 3:30am to a shooting outside of a home on the 400-block of Danberry Street near South Avenue.

Officers on scene tell 13abc the man was taken to a hospital and his condition is not known.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Toledo Police Crime Stopper: 419-255-1111.

