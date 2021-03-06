Project Connect gathers essentials for community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Shampoo, a loaf of bread.

Many of the things we take for granted are now missing in our neighbor’s households.

This is what drives Project Connect community leaders day and night, gathering supplies for their three upcoming drive-thru services.

“Project Connect is typically a one day event held here in Bowling Green to help households in need who are either pending homeless or just have struggles meeting their basic needs,” said Shannon Fisher, Project Connect Chair. “It’s is needed now more than ever. We have many families registering now that we have never seen before, so we know that those families aren’t normally in need of those basic need services.”

PC is gathering everything from hygiene product kits to bags of groceries. It’s simple, grab a bag or bring your own, fill it with the listed supplies, and deliver to one of their drop-off locations.

“They’ll get vouchers in the bag for free clothes and I will also be in line helping to distribute the food and hygiene products,” says Sally Green, Director of The Fringe Thrift Store.

Green says they’ve been a proud partner of Project Connect for years, providing gift certificates to the store that sells almost everything for a buck or less.

“I was also a single parent of two and we didn’t have this help available, and even now with the COVID, it’s so much more important. So, it feels good,” shares Green.

Project Connect is taking donations all month long, so if you’d like to donate or attend one of the drive-thru services, see the Project Connect Wood County Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ProjectConnectWoodCounty or email info@woodcountycoc.org.

Registration is required to attend. Call 419-379-1786 to leave a voicemail or register online any time at tinyurl.com/PCWCApril2021

The events will be held at:

Bridge Fellowship 111 N. Tarr St., North Baltimore on 4/9/21 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Mom’s Mobile Mission 12282 Jefferson St., Perrysburg on 4/9/21 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Woodland Mall 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green on 4/16/21 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

