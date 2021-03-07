2020 The Lost Year: Food Distributors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When the restaurant business suddenly stopped in March 2020, it created a chain reaction that could be felt all the way back to the warehouse.

“It’s been a very challenging year but I do feel crisis is the greatest classroom, so I’ve learned so much and we’ve all had to learn so much,” says Phil Peake, President and C.E.O. of Al Peake & Sons distribution company.

Phil Peake leads a tour of his family's distribution warehouse (Tony Geftos)

The family-run business is a mainstay in Toledo. Founded by its namesake, Al Peake, in 1949, the business is known for distributing produce to restaurants, schools, and grocery stores. About 15 years ago, Phil Peake says the company that was started by his grandfather added cleaning and paper products to the roster. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the side of the business that delivered restaurant supplies, Peake explains, became crucial.

“Your traditional way of doing business kind of came to a halt. So, you had to think about takeout, curbside, a lot of takeout products,” Peake says. “We had to shift in more chemicals and PPE at that time. We were selling at lot more gloves.”

Al Peake & Sons is a well-known name in Toledo. The warehouse and offices are located on Stickney Ave. (Tony Geftos)

At first, Peake says restaurant owners were not sure what to stock or how much inventory to order because the future was uncertain. That uncertainty trickled back to his distribution company.

“The hardest decision is your family members, your employees. Having to lay them off or furlough them. We are back hiring, with the weather breaking and St. Patty’s Day and some holidays coming up, so we are back hiring all staff. So, that’s exciting and great news for our local economy and for our business.”

Now, Peake says he’s looking for more drivers and sales reps to propel Al & Peake & Sons back up the food chain as the restaurant industry rebounds.

To help with that rebound, Peake started a website featuring locally owned and operated restaurants. It’s called Local Eats Toledo. To check out the featured restaurants, click HERE.

