3/6: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

A sunny and generally quiet weekend continues, though we’ll start Sunday in the low 20s (warming again to the 40s by the afternoon). The new work week will lead off with highs soaring near 60 again -- a bit breezy as well -- then our eyes turn to Thursday. We still have a decent chance of our first rumbles of thunder in 2021 by Thursday evening, with rain chances bookending from late Wednesday through early Friday!

