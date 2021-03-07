Advertisement

3/6: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Sunny next few days; 50s/60s to start the new week
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A sunny and generally quiet weekend continues, though we’ll start Sunday in the low 20s (warming again to the 40s by the afternoon). The new work week will lead off with highs soaring near 60 again -- a bit breezy as well -- then our eyes turn to Thursday. We still have a decent chance of our first rumbles of thunder in 2021 by Thursday evening, with rain chances bookending from late Wednesday through early Friday!

Similarly sunny for your Sunday, and warmer to start the new week! Dan Smith has the latest.
