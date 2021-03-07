Advertisement

3/7: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Warmer/breezy Monday; wetter second half of the week
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
It’s a warmer, breezy start to the new week, with highs topping out in the low 60s for most for the next few days (cooler along the lakeshore) and southwest winds gusting to 30 mph on Monday. Clouds will slowly build back in over the following few days before our next rain chance arrives. Thursday evening will even see a chance of a few rumbles of thunder as a front rolls by. That will also drop temperatures back to the 40s next weekend, just as we “spring forward” on the clocks!

